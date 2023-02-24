Rocky men, women sweep GS races at regional championships Feb 24, 2023 Feb 24, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOISE, Idaho — The men's and women's ski-racing teams from Rocky Mountain College ruled the roost Friday at the USCSA Western Regional at Bogus Basin.The Battlin' Bears swept the team championships in the giant slalom competition, with the slalom racing still to come on Saturday.Rocky skiers finished 1-2-3-4 for the women and 1-2-3-4-5-6 for the men. Alexander Sehlberg and Hilde Sato of the Bears won the individual titles in the GS.Sehlberg won both runs with a combined time of 1:38.67. Teammate Luke Allen was second at 1:39.58.Rocky's Filip Johansson (1:39.88), Jeppe Holm Raggan (1:40.62), Erik Gusten Berglund (1:41.27) and Daniel Larriu (1:41.73) placed third through sixth. The Bears topped the men's 18-school standings with a time of 4:58.13. The University of Utah was second (5:13.32) and the Air Force Academy was third (5:15.80).For the women, Sato was second in one run and first in another for a combined clocking of 1:37.95. Teammate Bergitte Varne, who won the first run on Thursday, was a close second overall at 1:38.00.Rocky's Synne Gaustad Kvinlog (1:38.45) and Sofia Brustia (1:41.52) finished in third and fourth.The Bears topped the team standings with a collective time of 4:54.40. The University of Colorado was second (5:08.88) and Colorado State (5:16.69) was third.Teams are completing for spots in the USCSA national championships, set for the week of March 6-11 in Mammoth, California. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Rocky Mountain College Men's Skiing Women's Skiing Uscsa Western Regional Championships Bogus Basin, Idaho College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured 2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments Western C semifinals: Manhattan Christian Eagles, Harrison-Willow Creek and Twin Bridges into championships Eastern A boys: No. 1 Lewistown aims for history as Glendive awaits in title game Eastern A girls: No. 3 Havre, Hardin earn 'invites' to state tournament with semifinal wins Frenchtown Broncs upset Browning Indians, clinch first trip to state since 2016
