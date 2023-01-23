Rocky, Montana Tech, Carroll athletes honored for indoor track exploits Jan 23, 2023 Jan 23, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Indoor track standouts from Rocky Mountain College, Montana Tech and Carroll College were chosen by the Frontier Conference Monday as the athletes of the week.Abby Clark of Tech and Sydney Little Light of Rocky were the recipients on the women's side. Brett Glaser of Carroll and Jackson Wilson of Rocky were the honorees for the men.At Montana State's Bobcat Challenge in Bozeman, Glaser, a senior from Glasgow, was first in the men's heptathlon with a national-qualifying score of 4,597 points.Wilson, a junior from Box Elder, South Dakota, qualified for nationals with his second-place clocking of 4:19.83 (4:11.03 altitude adjusted time) in the mile. Clark, a sophomore from Fort Benton, was first in the women's pentathlon with a score of 3,390 points, an NAIA qualifying score.Little Light, a senior from Crow Agency, won the women's mile in Bozeman with a national-qualifying time of 5:06.31 (4:46.77 altitude adjusted time).She has also qualified for nationals with an "A" time in the 3,000 meters at a previous meet in South Dakota. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Frontier Conference Indoor Track And Field Athletes Of The Week Sydney Little Light Jackson Wilson Abby Clark Brett Glaser College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured breaking Montana State Bobcats hold off Montana Grizzlies to earn 1st win in Missoula since 2010 Montana bull rider Jess Lockwood places second overall in his return to the PBR 'That felt so good': Carroll men knock off No. 12-ranked Montana Tech; Carroll women extend win streak over rival Buzzer-beater puts MSU-Northern men over Rocky Mountain College in triple-OT thriller Montana State veterans step up big in rivalry game victory at Montana
