Indoor track and field standouts from Rocky Mountain College, Montana Tech and the University of Providence were honored Monday by the Frontier Conference as the athletes of the week.
The list of four recipients included Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College, Cade Van Vleet of Montana Tech and Terra Bertsch of Providence.
Little Light, a senior from Crow Agency, and Wilson, a junior from Box Elder, South Dakota, were chosen for the third consecutive week after competing at the Inland Northwest Invitational last weekend in Spokane.
Little Light was first in the 800 meters with an "A" qualifying time for nationals (2:14.96). She has now run "A" times for nationals in the 800, 3,000 and mile.
Nationals will be held in Brookings, South Dakota, in early March.
Wilson won the 3,000 meters in Spokane, with a "B" qualifying clocking of 8:36.05.
He also has an "A" time in the mile this season.
Van Vleet, who is a freshman from Noxon, also competed in Spokane.
He took fourth out of 28 throwers in the weight throw and 10th out of 38 throwers in the shot put.
Bertsch, a sophomore from Seeley Lake, competed at the Stacy Dragila Invitational in Pocatello, Idaho.
She placed seventh in the pole vault with a school record and "B" national qualifying mark of just under 11 feet, three inches.
