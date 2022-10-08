LA GRANDE, Ore. — Rocky Mountain College suffered its fourth straight defeat in women's soccer Saturday, bowing to Eastern Oregon University 2-0 in Cascade Conference play at Community Stadium.

The Battlin' Bears (2-7-3, 0-5-2) have been shutout in those four consecutive losses.

The winning Mountaineers (8-2-2, 5-1-1) received goals from Baylee Shewchuk (52nd minute) and Brooke Snyder (57th minute).

EOU goaltender Kennady Flint had two saves in recording the shutout.

The Mountaineers got off 14 shots to eight for the Bears.

