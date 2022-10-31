Elliott Brooks of Rocky Mountain College and Jamie Pickens of Carroll College were recognized Monday as the basketball players of the week for the Frontier Conference.

Brooks, a junior guard, averaged 18.3 points, four assists and two steals per game in Rocky's three victories. He also shot 65.2% from 3-point range.

Pickens, a senior forward, scored 24 points and had nine rebounds in the Saints' season-opening game, a 51-47 road loss to Southern Oregon.

She also had two assists and two blocks.

