Two members of the Rocky Mountain College golf team have been chosen as the men's and women's players of the week by the Frontier Conference.

Haydn Driver received the weekly men's award on Monday, while Claire Wright was the recipient on the women's side.

Driver is a senior from Sandton, South Africa. Wright is a senior from Chowchilla, California.

Driver placed in a tie for fifth at the ERAU Spring tournament in Prescott, Arizona, last week. Wright was the medalist for the women.

This is Driver's third player of the week award this season and seventh overall. Wright's honor is her second of the season and 10th overall.