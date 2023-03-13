Rocky Mountain College golfers sweep Frontier Conference awards Mar 13, 2023 Mar 13, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save William Dexheimer and Valentina Zuleta of Rocky Mountain College were selected Monday as the golfers of the week in the Frontier Conference.It was the 18th straight golfer of the week award won by a Battlin' Bear woman, dating to fall 2020. The men's streak is at 12 dating to fall 2021.Dexheimer, a freshman from Las Vegas, placed seventh out of 48 golfers at the RMC Intercollegiate played at Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, Nevada.He shot 4-over par 220 (75, 71, 74) as the Rocky men placed fifth. Zuleta, a sophomore from Bogota, Colombia, finished in a tie for second on the women's side with a 12-over total of 228 (80, 73, 75).The Bears tied for sixth in the women's standings.Zuleta has been named the women's golfer of the week five times this school year, and eight times during her career. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Frontier Conference Golf Players Of The Week Rocky Mountain College William Dexheimer Valentia Zuleta College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. alert featured breaking Montana State men get No. 14 seed in East Region at NCAA Tournament 2023 Class C basketball tournament 2023 Class B basketball tournament 2023 Class A basketball tournament 2023 Class AA basketball tournament
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.