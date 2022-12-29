BILLINGS — Tayshawun Bradford knocked down four 3-pointers en route to 20 points Thursday night as Rocky Mountain College beat the Southern Institute of Technology 91-58 in men's basketball at the Hampton Inn Green and Gold Classic being played at the Fortin Center.
Bradford shot 7 of 9 from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point territory. He tallied all of his points during the second half.
Kael Robinson came up with 15 points and six rebounds for the Battlin' Bears (8-5). Jesse Owens delivered 13 points and four assists.
Kace Kitchel finished with nine points and nine rebounds. Nick Hart had five steals.
Rocky led 47-28 at halftime. The Bears shot 53.1% in the second half to expand their advantage.
"I liked how we finished the first half by playing aggressive defense and turning defense into offense," Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen said in a school press release. "We felt at halftime that we left some points on the board because we weren't finishing well inside.
"We also talked about keeping our intensity up, and in the second half I felt like we did a good job of that. Solid first game back home and now we have to be ready tomorrow versus a good Dickinson State team."
The Bears received 42 points off the bench, with Bradford accounting for nearly half of them.
Rocky shot 13 of 26 overall from 3-point range.
SAIT (3-6) received 21 points from Marcus Masters.
The Bears will take on Dickinson State on Friday night at the Fortin Center. DSU defeated the University of Providence 94-89 on Thursday.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.