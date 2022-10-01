ASHLAND, Ore. — Sky Charley-Bolyard scored in the 81st minute Saturday afternoon as Southern Oregon defeated visiting Rocky Mountain College 1-0 in a testy Cascade Conference men's soccer match at Raider Stadium.
The game featured 12 yellow cards and several missed opportunities as the teams combined for 29 shots.
It was the third straight win for the Raiders (6-4-0, 3-2-0). The Battlin' Bears (5-3-1, 3-2-0) were shut out for the second consecutive day.
Charley-Bolyard, a sophomore defender, scored from four yards out at the end of a frenzied sequence that began with a corner kick by Adrian Villegas.
Izaiha Bruce and Evan Norconk were credited fior the assist.
Southern Oregon had seven yellow cards and Rocky five.
The Bears' goaltender Stefan Schenk had five saves.
Rocky was unable to cash in from nine corner kicks.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.