CHANDLER, Ariz. — Maxim Stephens, Kael Robinson and Nick Hart combined for 40 points and 18 rebounds Monday as Rocky Mountain College beat Hope International (California) 74-69 at the Cactus Classic men's basketball tournament.
Stephens finished with 15 points and five rebounds for the Battlin' Bears (7-5). Robinson's line included 13 points, eight assists, four rebounds and two steals.
Hart finished with 12 points, nine rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Teammate Elliott Brooks knocked down three 3-pointers.
Rocky led Hope International 43-28 at halftime before being outscored by 10 points in the second half.
"I felt our intensity level on the defensive end in the first half really set the tone for us," Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen said in a school press release. "I was proud of how hard we played and how we shared the ball, ending with 20 assists. Hope is a very good team and that was a great way to go into the break and to celebrate Cade Tyson's birthday."
Tyson finished with five points for Rocky.
Hope International (8-4) received 20 points and five rebounds from Charles Neal. Jalani Horn added 15 points.
