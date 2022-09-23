BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College rallied Friday to beat Northwest (Washington) University 2-1 in Cascade Conference men's soccer.

Angel Mange (26th minute) and Igor Soares (62nd minute) tallied the goals for Rocky.

Max Herrig gave the visiting Eagles a 1-0 advantage with his goal nine minutes into the match.

In the women's match, Northwest triumphed 1-0.

Elizabeth Moretti scored the winning goal in the 78th minute.

Rocky's men (4-1-1, 2-0-0) and women (2-3-3, 0-1-1) will be back in action Saturday on Wendy's Field against Evergreen State College of Washington.

The women play at 1 p.m. and the men at 3:30 p.m. 

