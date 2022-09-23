BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College rallied Friday to beat Northwest (Washington) University 2-1 in Cascade Conference men's soccer.
Angel Mange (26th minute) and Igor Soares (62nd minute) tallied the goals for Rocky.
Max Herrig gave the visiting Eagles a 1-0 advantage with his goal nine minutes into the match.
In the women's match, Northwest triumphed 1-0.
Elizabeth Moretti scored the winning goal in the 78th minute.
Rocky's men (4-1-1, 2-0-0) and women (2-3-3, 0-1-1) will be back in action Saturday on Wendy's Field against Evergreen State College of Washington.
The women play at 1 p.m. and the men at 3:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.