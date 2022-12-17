CHANDLER, Ariz. — Rocky Mountain College fell to Menlo College (California) 72-63 Saturday afternoon in men's basketball play at the Cactus Classic.
The Battlin' Bears (6-5) received 20 points, six rebounds, three blocks and two steals from Maxim Stephens, but poor shooting overall had Rocky trailing by 16 points at halftime.
The Bears opened the second half on a 23-8 run to get within one point, but then Menlo (10-3) started pulling away again.
"Our guys have just not been able to find a rhythm offensively in the first half of the last two games," Rocky coach bill Dreikosen said in a school press release. "I was happy with our defensive effort that held their percentages down, but when you're not making shots, it can be hard to keep everyone playing hard.
"I was happy with the battle the guys had until the end."
Kael Robinson had nine points, seven rebounds and two stealsfor Rocky. Teammates Jesse Owens and Kace Kitchel scored eight points apiece.
The winning Oaks were led by the 15 points and eight rebounds of Landon Seaman.
