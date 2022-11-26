DICKINSON, N.D. — Gus Wright scored 14 points, one of four Dickinson State players to score in double figures Saturday night, as the Blue Hawks beat Rocky Mountain College 74-65 in the closing game of the Sam Milanovich Classic men's basketball tournament.
DSU improved to 3-7 on the young season. Rocky dropped to 5-2.
Trey Hladky and John Evans had 13 points each for the Blue Hawks. Kose Egbule tossed in 11.
Wright also had seven rebounds.
The Battling Bears, who shot 38.8%, were led by Kael Robinson's 17 points and six rebounds. Jesse Owens supplied 15 points and Elliott Brooks had 11.
DSU used a 10-0 run late to take a 40-34 lead into halftime.
The Bears never led in the second half, but were within 59-57 with 5:30 to play following two free throws by Owens before the Blue Hawks pulled away again.
DSU outrebounded Rocky, 47-33.
The Bears will begin Frontier Conference play on Thursday night in Butte against 18th ranked Montana Tech.
