GREAT FALLS — Kace Kitchel debuted with 22 points and six rebounds Thursday night as Rocky Mountain College began its 2022-23 basketball season with a 108-36 thumping of Portland Bible College.
The Battlin' Bears (1-0) had seven players score points in double digits, with Kael Robinson adding 14.
Teammate Elliott Brooks finished with 13 points, four rebounds, five assists and four steals. Nick Hart chipped in with 12 points and seven steals.
"It was good to see seven guys score in double figures," Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen said. "I like that we had 27 assists as well, showing we shared the ball well."
Isaac Johnson led the Oregon school with nine points and six rebounds.
The Bears will take on the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology on Friday morning.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.