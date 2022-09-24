BILLINGS — The men's soccer team at Rocky Mountain College beat Evergreen State College 2-0 Saturday afternoon on Wendy's Field, while the Battlin' Bears wound up settling for a 0-0 draw with the visiting Geoducks in the women's match.

Rocky's men improved to 3-0 in Cascade Conference play and 5-1-1 overall. For the women, the Bears are 2-3-3 and 0-1-2.

Igor Soares scored on a penalty kick for the Rocky men in the 31st minute and later assisted on Niklas Bickel's goal in the 78th minute.

Stefan Schenk was the winning goaltender for the Bears. He had two saves.

Rocky got off 13 shots to three for Evergreen State.

In the women's match, Rocky out-shot Evergreen State 7-1.

Rocky goaltender Mila Allison had one save.

The Bears will be in Klamath Falls, Oregon, on Friday to take on Oregon Tech.

Tags

Load comments