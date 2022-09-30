KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — Host Oregon Tech swept a soccer doubleheader Friday against Rocky Mountain College, winning 5-0 in men's play and 1-0 in the women's game.
Oregon Tech's women scored in the 76th minute with a goal by forward Kiah Wetzell.
On the men's side. Oregon Tech scored four second-half goals in the Cascade Conference match.
Rocky's men and women will play at Southern Oregon on Saturday.
