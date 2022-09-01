SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Bernardo Torres scored in the 64th minute Thursday and Briar Cliff University went on to beat Rocky Mountain College 1-0 in men's soccer.
It was the season-opening match for the Battlin' Bears.
Briar Cliff's goaltender Coy Leytham had eight saves en route to the shutout.
The Bears out-shot the Chargers, 16-7.
Rocky goaltender Stefan Schenk had three saves.
Rocky (0-1) will stay in Sioux City to take on McPherson College on Saturday morning.
