LA GRANDE, Ore. — Ethan Maguire scored in the 48th minute Saturday night and visiting Rocky Mountain College defeated Eastern Oregon University 1-0 in Cascade Conference men's soccer.

The win ended a three-match losing streak for the Battlin' Bears (6-4-1 overall, 4-3-0 conference).

Maguire's unassisted goal was his first of the season.

Rocky goaltender Stefan Schenk got the shutout. He had three saves.

The Bears out-shot the Mountaineers, 17-10

Eastern dropped to 6-5-1 overall and 3-4-0 in conference.

