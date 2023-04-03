Four athletes from Rocky Mountain College and Montana Tech were honored Monday by the Frontier Conference as the top outdoor track and field performers for the week.

Jay Jetmore and Sydney Little Light of Rocky and Edwin Kipainoi and Jenna Jordan of Tech were the award winners.

Jetmore is a sophomore from Red Lodge, while Little Light is a senior from Crow Agency.

Kipainoi is a junior from Kajiado, Kenya, and Jordan is a sophomore from Corvallis.

All four were selected based on their performances over the weekend at the Yellowjackets/Battlin' Bears Open or Carroll Duals.

Jetmore won the pole vault in Billings, while Little Light triumphed in the women's 5,000 meters and Jordan was second in the javelin.

Kipainoi won the men's 5,000 meters at the Carroll Duals.