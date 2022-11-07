Kloie Thatcher of Rocky Mountain College and Michael Ure of Montana Tech were selected Monday as the basketball players of the week in the Frontier Conference.
Thatcher, a senior guard, averaged 16 points, three assists and 2.5 rebounds as the No.25 Battlin' Bears lost a pair of games at No. 22 Lewis-Clark State over the weekend.
Ure, a sophomore forward, scored 22 points and pulled down 14 rebounds as Tech improved to 2-0 with a win at home against Warner Pacific (Oregon).
