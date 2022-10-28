GREAT FALLS — Elliott Brooks scored 23 points, shooting 6 of 9 from 3-point territory, as Rocky Mountain College beat Southern Alberta Institute of Technology 107-67 Friday at the Providence men's basketball tournament.
Teammate Tayshawan Bradford finished with 20 points, five rebounds and three assists. Rocky's Jesse Owens contributed 14 points and six assists.
Kuol Kuol led SAIT with 26 points and 14 rebounds. Kerian Valdes added 15 points.
"They guys came out ready early and got us off to a good first half," Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen said in a school press release. "I thought we lost some intensity in the second half and didn't rebound the ball well."
The Bears will host The King's University, another Canadian school, on Sunday at 2 p.m. in the Fortin Center.
