LEWISTON, Idaho — Kael Robinson had 25 points and six rebounds Friday as Rocky Mountain College defeated Park University-Gilbert (Arizona) 95-53 at the Clearwater River Casino/Lodge Classic men's basketball tournament.
The Battlin' Bears (4-0) will play host Lew-Clark State on Saturday at 5 p.m..
Besides Robinson's exploits, teammate Jesse Owens finished with 13 points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals.
Rocky's Beau Santistevan contributed 17 points and eight rebounds. Scott Malikie pulled down 10 rebounds in 15 minutes for the Bears.
Rocky led 36-28 at halftime and outscored Park 59-25 in the second half.
"I thought we were a little stagnant on offense in the first half, but our defense was solid," coach Bill Dreikosen said in a school press release. "We continued to battle in the second half and got some shots to fall."
