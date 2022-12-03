SPEARFISH, S.D. — Sophomore Jay Jetmore of Rocky Mountain College established a new school record Saturday in winning the pole vault at the Yellow Jacket Holiday Open indoor track and field meet.

Jetmore, from Red Lodge, finished first with a final jump of 4.55 meters (14 feet, 9 inches). 

Teammate Braden Tomlin finished second at 4.40 meters (14-4).

Rocky sent four pole vaulters to the meet.

The Battlin' Bears indoor team is scheduled to compete at the Bobcat Preview Meet in Bozeman on Wednesday.

