Rocky Mountain College, Providence athletes cited for track exploits Feb 20, 2023 Feb 20, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Three athletes from Rocky Mountain College and one from the University of Providence were recognized Monday by the Frontier Conference as the indoor track and field athletes of the week.Rocky swept the men's accolades with Jay Jetmore and Jackson Wilson being honored.For the women, Kellan Wahl of Rocky and Terra Bertsch of Providence were the winners.Jetmore, a sophomore from Red Lodge, won the pole vault at Montana State University's Big Sky Tuner in Bozeman and at the Stinger Open hosted by Black Hills State in Spearfish, South Dakota. At the Stinger Open, Wahl, a sophomore from Billings, was second in the 60 meters and ran a leg on the winning 1,600 relay team. Wilson a junior from Box Elder, South Dakota, won the 5,000 meters at the Stinger Open with an "A" national-qualifying time of 8:31.32.This was Wilson's 28th conference player of the week award in his Rocky career.Bertsch, a sophomore from Seeley Lake, finished tied for third in the high jump and tied for fourth in the pole vault at the Big Sky Tuner meet. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Frontier Conference Indoor Track And Field Athletes Of The Week Rocky Mountain College University Of Providence Jay Jetmore Jackson Wilson Kellan Wahl Terra Bertsch College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Montana State Bobcats complete sweep of Montana Grizzlies for first time since 2010 2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments Montana State women hold off Montana for another home Brawl of the Wild win 'A great feeling': Helena High completes rare season sweep of Helena Capital Silky Smooth: Butte native Will Silk follows in his father's footsteps
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.