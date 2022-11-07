Sydney Little Light and Jackson Wilson of Rocky Mountain College were recognized Monday as the Frontier Conference's cross country runners of the week.
Both Little Light, a senior, and Wilson, a junior, successfully defended their titles at last week's conference championships.
Wilson won the men's 8K race (25:30.8) and Little Light ruled the women's 5K (18:11.4).
