Rocky Mountain College ski teams win regional championships Feb 25, 2023 Feb 25, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BOISE, Idaho — The men's and women's ski-racing teams at Rocky Mountain College have won the USCSA Western Regional championships once again.Coach Jerry Wolf's Battlin' Bears topped the team standings, for both men and women, after three days of alpine racing at Bogus Basin.Filip Johansson and Hilde Sato, both of Rocky, were the individual winners in the slalom. Rocky is now headed to the USCSA national championships at Mammoth Mountain, California, scheduled for the week of March 6-11.On the final day of regionals on Saturday, Johansson finished first for the men with a combined clocking of 1:25.86 for two runs. He placed third in the first run, and triumphed in the second.Rocky's Alexander Sehlberg (1:26.41), Jeppe Holm Raggan (1:27.02) and Erik Gusten Berglund (1:27.03) finished 3-4-5.Teammates Luke Allen (seventh, 1:29.35) and Daniel Larriu (ninth, 1:29.52) gave Rocky six placers in the top 10. Rocky's team time of 4:19.30 couldn't be beat. The University of Utah was second (4:27.33) and the Air Force Academy was third (4:30.75).In her winning performance, Sato finished with a combined time of 1:29.50.She was first in the first run of the day and second in the second.Teammates Synne Gaustad Kvinlog (1:30.5) and Bergitte Varne (1:30.75) finished second and third overall.Kvinlog won the second run.The Bears topped the team standings with a time of 4:30.70. The University of Colorado was second (4:49.85) and the University of Utah placed third (4:57.09).Rocky finished with four individual champions and four team victories at regionals. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Rocky Mountain College Ski Racing Uscsa Western Regional Bogus Basin, Idaho Filip Johansson Hilde Sato College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Montana State women clinch share of Big Sky title with historic performance at Portland State Western C finals: Manhattan Christian, Twin Bridges claim divisonal titles Eastern A girls: Havre beats Hardin for 1st divisional title since 2018; Billings Central secures third seed Eastern A boys: Unbeaten and unfazed No. 1 Lewistown conquers the east once again 2023 Montana divisional basketball tournaments
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.