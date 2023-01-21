Rocky Mountain College Ski competes at Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl

Rocky's Zachary Bion skis during the men's giant slalom at the Northern Division Qualifier Predator Cup at Bridger Bowl on Saturday morning.

 AMY LYNN NELSON, Billings Gazette

Rocky Mountain College's men finished 1-2-3 and the women went 1-2 Saturday in giant slalom races at the Predator Cup competition at Bridger Bowl.

Rocky's Zachary Bion, Alexander Sehlberg and Ian McCormick scored a sweep for the men.

