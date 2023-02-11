Rocky Mountain College skiers sweep competition in Colorado races Feb 11, 2023 Feb 11, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The men's and women's ski racers at Rocky Mountain College swept the top four places during slalom races Saturday at the USCSA Grand Teton/Rocky Meet in Keystone, Colorado.For the men, freshman Zachary Bion led a 1-2-3-4 Battlin' Bear finish with a first-place clocking of 1:53.99 for two runs.Bion had the fastest run of the day in 55.63 seconds.Teammates Alexander Sehlberg (1:54.04), Erik Gusten Berglund (1:55.44) and Filip Johansson (1:57.14) followed in the overall standings. Rocky had seven top 10 finishers.Freshman Synne Gaustad Kvinlog of Rocky was first for the women at 2:01.13. She also had the fastest run of the day at 58.35 seconds.Hilde Sato was second at 2:01.53, while Bergitte Varne was third (2:02.52) and Sofia Brustia fourth at 2:03.21.More slalom races are scheduled for Sunday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Rocky Mountain College Skiing At Keystone, Colorado Zachary Bion Synne Gaustad Kvinlog College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 2023 Montana state swimming meet Selvig Court christening: Montana Lady Griz dominate reeling Weber State Selvig’s special night: Dozens of former Lady Griz turn out for Robin Selvig Court dedication State A Wrestling: Columbia Falls attains critical wins to seize Saturday control
