LEWISTON, Idaho — Lewis-Clark State outscored Rocky Mountain College by 11 points in the second half en route to a 70-60 victory Saturday over the Battlin' Bears in men's basketball.
The game was part of the Clearwater River Casino & Lodge Classic tournament.
Rocky (4-1) led 27-26 at intermission. The Warriors canned six 3-pointers and shot 60% from the field after halftime.
Kael Robinson led the Bears with 14 points and five rebounds. Cade Tyson and Tayshawun Bradford added 11 points apiece, while teammate Nick Hart grabbed 10 rebounds.
"We didn't have a good flow offensively most of the game," Rocky coach Bill Dreikosen said in a press release. "Guys played pretty hard, but gave up too many offensive boards. Even with all of that, we still had opportunities late in the second half and just didn't capitalize on them."
L-C State's Davian Brown collected 24 points and six rebounds.
Rocky will be home on Tuesday night to play Montana State Billings in an exhibition game at the Fortin Center.
