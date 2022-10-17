Two players from Rocky Mountain College and one from Montana Tech were saluted by the Frontier Conference on Monday as its volleyball players of the week.
Rocky's Ayla Embry was the defender of the week, while teammate Blythe Sealey was recognized as the league's setter of the week.
Tech's Maureen Jessop was singled out as the attacker of the week.
En route to her fifth Frontier award this season. Embry averaged 6.93 digs per set during the Battlin' Bears' four matches at the Grand View Tournament in Iowa.
She leads the nation in digs and digs per set.
This was Sealey's fourth weekly Frontier honor. She averaged 10.14 assists per set at the Iowa tournament.
Sealey leads the conference with her average of 9.65 assists per set.
Jessop helped Tech win all three of its matches at the Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
The Orediggers have won their last 10 matches overall.
An outside hitter, Jessop had 41 kills in the three matches at the Wisconsin tourney. She averaged 4.1 kills per set and compiled a .303 hitting percentage.
