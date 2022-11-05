GREAT FALLS — Rocky Mountain College volleyball ended its regular season on Saturday with a 25-20, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21 victory over the University of Providence in a Frontier Conference match.
The Battlin' Bears finished in second place with an 8-2 record and are 18-14 overall. Rocky's two losses in conference were to first-place Montana Tech.
Makenna Bushman had 16 kills for the Bears against Providence. Rhiannon Nez finished with 11 kills and six blocks.
Blythe Sealey had 41 assists.
Providence's Zoe Naugle had 13 kills and four blocks.
Rocky will travel to Butte next weekend for the conference tournament.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.