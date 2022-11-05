GREAT FALLS — Rocky Mountain College volleyball ended its regular season on Saturday with a 25-20, 19-25, 25-18, 25-21 victory over the University of Providence in a Frontier Conference match.

The Battlin' Bears finished in second place with an 8-2 record and are 18-14 overall. Rocky's two losses in conference were to first-place Montana Tech.

Makenna Bushman had 16 kills for the Bears against Providence. Rhiannon Nez finished with 11 kills and six blocks.

Blythe Sealey had 41 assists.

Providence's Zoe Naugle had 13 kills and four blocks.

Rocky will travel to Butte next weekend for the conference tournament.

