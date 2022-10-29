BILLINGS — Maureen Jessop, who is the Frontier Conference's leader in kills, supplied 18 more Saturday night as No. 15 Montana Tech beat Rocky Mountain College 25-20, 25-18, 20-25, 27-25 in volleyball at Rocky's Fortin Center.
Tech's Olivia Muir had back-to-back kills to give the Orediggers (19-7, 7-1) a 27-25 win in the fourth set.
The match featured the top two teams in the conference standings, with Tech on top.
The second-place Battlin' Bears (16-14, 6-2) were led by the career-high 19 kills of Makenna Bushman on Senior Night.
Ayla Embry provided 28 digs, while Blythe Sealey ended up with 36 assists and 11 digs. Tech's Makenna Kaelber collected 47 assists, and Olivia Caddy notched 30 digs.
Rocky will wrap up its regular season next week with road matches at Montana Western and the University of Providence.
