BILLINGS — Makenna Bushman provided a season-high 16 kills Friday night as Rocky Mountain College opened Frontier Conference volleyball play with a 25-16, 26-28, 25-15, 25-16 victory over visiting Montana State-Northern at the Fortin Center.
Taylor Wolf contributed 13 kills and Kyra Oakland 11 for the Battlin' Bears.
Blythe Sealey tallied 50 assists for Rocky, while Ayla Embry had 26 digs.
Northern received 21 kills from Jessalyn Chvilicek. Emily Feller notched 36 assists and Bailey Egan had 18 digs.
Rocky (8-10, 1-0) will play at Montana State Billings on Tuesday at 7 p.m. in a nonconference matchup.
