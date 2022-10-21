HAVRE — Makenna Bushman, Rhiannon Nez and Kyra Oakland had seven kills apiece and Rocky Mountain College won its fourth straight match Friday night by beating Montana State-Northern 25-19, 27-25, 25-14 in Frontier Conference volleyball.

The Battlin' Bears, second in the conference standings, improved to 5-1 in league and 15-13 overall. The Skylights dipped to 3-3 and 11-8.

Blythe Sealey had 30 assists and Ayla Embry came up with 17 digs for Rocky.

Taylor Wolf had six kills and Bella Bryan five for the Bears.

Alyssa Pretty Weasel's nine kills led the way for the Skylights. Jessalyn Chvilicek had eight.

MSU-N also received 31 assists from Emily Feller and 17 digs from Kaitlin Murdock. 

