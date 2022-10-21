HAVRE — Makenna Bushman, Rhiannon Nez and Kyra Oakland had seven kills apiece and Rocky Mountain College won its fourth straight match Friday night by beating Montana State-Northern 25-19, 27-25, 25-14 in Frontier Conference volleyball.
The Battlin' Bears, second in the conference standings, improved to 5-1 in league and 15-13 overall. The Skylights dipped to 3-3 and 11-8.
Blythe Sealey had 30 assists and Ayla Embry came up with 17 digs for Rocky.
Taylor Wolf had six kills and Bella Bryan five for the Bears.
Alyssa Pretty Weasel's nine kills led the way for the Skylights. Jessalyn Chvilicek had eight.
MSU-N also received 31 assists from Emily Feller and 17 digs from Kaitlin Murdock.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.