HELENA — Makenna Bushman supplied 13 kills Friday night as Rocky Mountain College swept Carroll College 26-24, 25-11, 25-21 in Frontier Conference volleyball.
The Battlin' Bears improved to 2-0 in conference play and 9-10 overall. Rocky will play at No. 19 Montana Tech on Saturday night.
Against Carroll, the Bears also received 36 assists from Blythe Sealey and 24 digs from Ayla Embry.
Carroll was led by the nine kills of Katherine McEuen and Elizabeth Heuiser. Julia Carr had 16 digs, while Hannah Schweickert tallied 28 assists.
