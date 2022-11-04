DILLON — Rocky Mountain College swept Montana Western 25-20, 25-21, 25-14 Friday night in Frontier Conference volleyball.

The Battlin' Bears (17-14, 7-2) were led by the double-double of 36 assists and 14 digs from Blythe Sealey.

Kyra Oakland chipped in with 10 kills, while Ayla Embry came up with 33 digs.

Western was led by the 11 kills from Jazi Smith. Kaylee Fritz had 26 assists and Kelsey Goddard finished with 28 digs. 

Rocky will be in Great Falls Saturday to take on the University of Providence.

Tags

Load comments