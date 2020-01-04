BILLINGS — The Rocky Mountain College vs. Yellowstone Christian College women's basketball game on Monday will now be played at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark at 7 p.m.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at the Shrine Auditorium.
Rocky has scored two victories against YCC this season. The Battlin' Bears defeated the Centurions 65-35 on Oct. 29 and 80-38 on Nov. 12.
