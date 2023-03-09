MAMMOTH, Calif. — The women's ski-racing team from Rocky Mountain College claimed the national championship Thursday after winning the slalom and skier-cross competition, while Rocky's Alexander Sehlberg won a national title in the men's slalom and the Battlin' Bears men placed second overall as a team.

The weather-hampered women's slalom and men's slalom at the USCSA national championships were limited to just one run Thursday, instead of the normal two.

