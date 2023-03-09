MAMMOTH, Calif. — The women's ski-racing team from Rocky Mountain College claimed the national championship Thursday after winning the slalom and skier-cross competition, while Rocky's Alexander Sehlberg won a national title in the men's slalom and the Battlin' Bears men placed second overall as a team.
The weather-hampered women's slalom and men's slalom at the USCSA national championships were limited to just one run Thursday, instead of the normal two.
And due to the heavy snow, the men's and women's giant slalom races have been canceled. The men's and women's RailJam are still scheduled to compete on Friday.
Rocky's women and the men from Castleton University (Vermont) were crowned as the national team champions.
It is the fourth national title for the Rocky women. They last won it all in 2018.
Rocky's Hilde Sato placed second overall in the slalom with a time of 45.44 seconds. Teammate Synne Gaustad Kvinlog also finished in the top 10, taking sixth at 47.03 seconds.
Bergitte Varne was 12th at 48.31, Sofia Brustia was 21st at 48.31 and Sydney Weaver finished 34th for the Bears at 51.33 seconds.
Rocky won the championship with a total team time of 2:20.78.
The Rocky women also successfully defended their team title in the women's skier-cross, headlined by Kvinlog taking the individual win with a time of 56.32 seconds.
Weaver, last year's individual champion, and teammate Sara Akerstrom also finished in the top 10.
Weaver was third at 57.60 seconds and Akerstrom was seventh at 59.51.
Rocky's Emma Hiebert was 16th at 1:01.70, while Cora Moriarty was 34th at 1:10.40.
Sehlberg won the individual title in the slalom with his one run of 42.53 seconds.
Zachary Bion was 14th for the Bears at 46.16 seconds.
The other Rocky finishers included Gusten Berglund (19th, 46.49) and Jeppe Holm Raggan (32nd, 47.90).
One of Rocky's top skiers, Filip Johansson, did not finish his run.
Castleton finished in first place in the men's slalom with a total time of 1:34.01. Rocky was second at 1:35.18.
In the men's SlopeStyle competition, the Bears finished in seventh place. The University of Nevada won the team title.
Raggan placed 24th for the Bears. The other Rocky finishers included Dylan Stutzke (26th), Jacob Drake (30th), Daniel Larrin (32nd) and Austin Johnson (35th).
