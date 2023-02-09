Rocky Mountain College women compete at Colorado ski race Feb 9, 2023 Feb 9, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save NEDERLAND, Colo. — Synne Gaustad Kvinlog, Hilde Sato and Bergitte Varne of Rocky Mountain College competed Thursday in the women's giant slalom at the NCAA University of Colorado Invitational.Kvinlog finished 27th in the field of NCAA competitors with a combined time of 1:48.86 for two runs.She was around four seconds behind the overall winner, Sara Rask of Denver University (1:44.92). Sato placed 33rd at 1:49.82, while Varne was 46th at 1:51.13.The Battlin' Bear trio will be back on the slopes Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Rocky Mountain College Women's Skiing Colorado Invitational Giant Slalom College-sports Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured top story Photos: Tech beats Carroll in overtime Photos: Tech beats Carroll in overtime Class B-C Wrestling Takedowns: Huntley Project and Three Forks are the Class B favorites Girls Wrestling Takedowns: Billings Senior looks to dethrone Kalispell Flathead Guide to the 2023 state swimming meet
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.