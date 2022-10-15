BILLINGS — The women's soccer team at Rocky Mountain College ended a five-match losing streak in convincing fashion Saturday with a 5-0 win at home against visiting Bushnell University (Oregon) in Cascade Conference play.
The Battlin' Bears (3-8-3, 1-6-2) received two goals from Halle Labert. Teammates Maja Albertsen, Carly Roth and Laura Kellner also scored against the winless Beacons (0-14-0, 0-9-0).
Rocky was up 3-0 by intermission en route to ending an eight-match scoreless streak.
The Bears outshot Bushnell 23-1.
RMC goaltender Mandi Dallimore had the shutout. She didn't have any saves.
In the late men's match, Rocky rallied for a 2-1 win over Bushnell behind the goals of Angel Mange and Niklas Kneller.
Igor Soares assisted on the goal by Kneller.
Mage's unassisted goal, which was the game-winner, came in the 78th minute.
The Rocky men are 7-5-1 overall and 5-4-0 in conference. Bushnell dropped to 4-10-1 and 2-8-0.
Stefan Schenk, goaltender for the Bears, had four saves.
Bushnell led 1-0 in the seventh minute on a goal by Caleb Premo. Kneller tied it for the Bears in the 40th minute.
