BILLINGS — The women's soccer team at Rocky Mountain College ended a five-match losing streak in convincing fashion Saturday with a 5-0 win at home against visiting Bushnell University (Oregon) in Cascade Conference play.

The Battlin' Bears (3-8-3, 1-6-2) received two goals from Halle Labert. Teammates Maja Albertsen, Carly Roth and Laura Kellner also scored against the winless Beacons (0-14-0, 0-9-0).

Rocky was up 3-0 by intermission en route to ending an eight-match scoreless streak.

The Bears outshot Bushnell 23-1.

RMC goaltender Mandi Dallimore had the shutout. She didn't have any saves.

In the late men's match, Rocky rallied for a 2-1 win over Bushnell behind the goals of Angel Mange and Niklas Kneller.

Igor Soares assisted on the goal by Kneller.

Mage's unassisted goal, which was the game-winner, came in the 78th minute.

The Rocky men are 7-5-1 overall and 5-4-0 in conference. Bushnell dropped to 4-10-1 and 2-8-0.

Stefan Schenk, goaltender for the Bears, had four saves.

Bushnell led 1-0 in the seventh minute on a goal by Caleb Premo. Kneller tied it for the Bears in the 40th minute.

