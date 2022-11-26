DICKINSON, N.D. — The women's basketball team from Rocky Mountain College tuned up for Frontier Conference play on Saturday afternoon with a 79-48 victory over Dickinson State.
The Battlin' Bears (4-3) will begin league play on Thursday night in Butte against Montana Tech.
Against DSU, Rocky led wire-to-wire. The Bears shot 50% from the field with 10 3-pointers.
Morgan Baird led Rocky with 18 points, three rebounds and two steals.Dominique Stephens provided 12 points, four rebounds, two blocks and two steals.
Mackenzie Dethman chipped in with 12 points and seven rebounds.
The Blue Hawks (4-6) received eight points from Mckenzie Johnson and seven rebounds from Samantha Oase.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.