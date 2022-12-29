BILLINGS — Morgan Baird supplied 18 points and seven rebounds Thursday night as Rocky Mountain College beat Southern Alberta Institute of Technology 101-50 in women's basketball at the Hampton Inn Green and Gold Classic.

The Battlin' Bears (9-4), playing in the Fortin Center, also received 14 points and four 3-pointers from Kacy Horton. Teammate Tynesha Parnell contributed 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Baird shot 6 for 6 from the field.

Rocky scored 100 points or more in a game for the first time since 2017.

The Bears connected on 14 3-pointers and shot 43.8% from beyond the arc.

Rocky led 29-5 after the first quarter and 57-19 by halftime.

SAIT (7-2) received 14 points and seven rebounds from Kyler Varga. Brooke Baker added 10 points and seven rebounds.

Also at the Green and Gold Classic Thursday, Montana Western ran its winning streak to six games with a 69-43 victory over Dickinson State. 

Rocky will close out its nonconference schedule on Friday night by playing Dickinson State. 

