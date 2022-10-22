PORTLAND, Ore. — Maja Albertsen and Morgan Maack scored goals Saturday afternoon and Rocky Mountain College won its third consecutive match by beating Warner Pacific University 2-0 in Cascade Conference women's soccer.
The win was also the 200th in the career of Richard Duffy as the longtime head coach of the Rocky women.
For the Battlin' Bears (5-8-3, 3-6-2), Albertsen scored in 12th minute and Maack in the 20th minute.
Warner Pacific fell to 3-6-1 in league and 6-8-2 overall.
Rocky got off 20 shots in the victory. Goaltender Mandi Dallimore, who was making her third start, tallied her first two saves of the season.
Rocky's men (8-6-1, 6-5) fell to No. 22 and undefeated Warner Pacific 3-1.
The Knights are 11-0 in conference and 16-0 overall.
In the eighth minute, Warner Pacific's Andrew Martinez knocked in his nation-leading 25th goal of the season to make it 1-0.
Rocky's Angel Mange tied the match with a goal on a penalty kick in the 20th minute.
Second-half goals by Hunter Leach and Martinez gave Warner Pacific the win.
Rocky was outshot 15-5 by the conference-leading Knights.
The Bears will host on Carroll College men and women on Friday afternoon on Wendy's Field.
