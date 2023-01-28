Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Little Light qualifies for nationals in 3rd event Jan 28, 2023 Jan 28, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SPOKANE, Wash. — Rocky Mountain College's Sydney Little Light has qualified in another event for the coming NAIA indoor track and field national championships.Little Light won the women's 800 meters Saturday at the Inland Northwest Invitational with a time of 2:14.96.The clocking beat the A-standard for qualifying for nationals, and it also established a new school record. Little Light also placed second in the 3,000 meters with a time of 10:07.80. She was five seconds behind the winner Najwa Chouati of Stanislaus State of California.Little Light has now qualified for three events at nationals, including the mile and 3,000 meters. The national meet is set for March 2-4 in Brookings, South Dakota.Jackson Wilson was also a winner on Saturday by taking first in the 3,000 meters (8:36.05). That time beat the B-standard for qualifying for nationals.Wilson has already qualified for the mile at nationals.Teammate Braden Tomlin broke his own school record in the triple jump. He placed fifth at 42-feet, 6-inches. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Montana Sports Rocky Mountain College Indoor Track And Field Naia Sydney Little Light Sports-college Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. featured Montana State women complete 17-point comeback against Sacramento State Full Court Press: Saturday's high school basketball highlights (Jan. 28) Montana Tech's Soda Rice vital cog in Orediggers' starting five Helena's Dani Bartsch sparks Montana Lady Griz in blowout win over Portland State Grateful eight: Montana State’s last 2017 signees reflect on special football careers
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.