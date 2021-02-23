BILLINGS — Kyra Oakland slammed 16 kills and Weiying Wu added 10 more in Rocky Mountain College's four-set volleyball victory over crosstown rival Montana State Billings on Tuesday at the Fortin Center.
The Battlin' Bears had 44 kills as a team in their 25-20, 25-21, 15-25, 25-18 win. Natalie Hilderman dished out 37 assists and also had 13 digs, along with Addy Valdez.
Ayla Embry had a team-high 22 digs.
The Yellowjackets had 51 team kills, led by Joelle Mahowald's 15. Maholwald led all players with a .423 hitting percentage.
Maddi Vigil added 12 kills and 15 digs. Hannah Hashbarger finished with 46 assists for MSUB. Kennedy Juranek had a match-high 24 digs.
