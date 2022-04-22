HELENA — Athletes from Rocky Mountain College and Montana State Billings won track and field events Friday at the annual Trudnowski Open hosted by Carroll College.
In the women's competition, Rocky's Sydney Little Light claimed victory in the 400 meters with a school-record time of 1:00.55. Teammate Mei-Li Stevens captured the 5,000 meters in 19:15.11.
MSUB's Madeline Severson was victorious in the long jump with a leap of 17-0¾.
Rocky's Scott Hunsaker tied for first in the men's pole vault at 13.5¼, sharing the win with Carroll's Josh Smalley.
Rocky and the rest of the Frontier Conference will compete at the league's outdoor championships beginning Tuesday in Great Falls. MSUB's teams will next travel to Idaho State's Bengal Invite in Pocatello, Idaho, beginning April 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.