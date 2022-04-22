HELENA — Athletes from Rocky Mountain College and Montana State Billings won track and field events Friday at the annual Trudnowski Open hosted by Carroll College.

In the women's competition, Rocky's Sydney Little Light claimed victory in the 400 meters with a school-record time of 1:00.55. Teammate Mei-Li Stevens captured the 5,000 meters in 19:15.11.

MSUB's Madeline Severson was victorious in the long jump with a leap of 17-0¾.

Rocky's Scott Hunsaker tied for first in the men's pole vault at 13.5¼, sharing the win with Carroll's Josh Smalley.

Rocky and the rest of the Frontier Conference will compete at the league's outdoor championships beginning Tuesday in Great Falls. MSUB's teams will next travel to Idaho State's Bengal Invite in Pocatello, Idaho, beginning April 29.

