Two Rocky Mountain College athletes and one from Montana Western were singled out Monday for recognition as the Frontier Conference's volleyball players of the week.
Rocky's senior libero Ayla Embry was named as the defender of the week for the ninth time of the season, including the last six weeks consecutively, and her 23rd award of her career.
Teammate Blythe Sealey, a sophomore setter, was the setter of the week for the fifth time this season.
Western's Peyton Vogl, a sophomore, was selected as the conference's attacker of the week
Embry averaged 7.78 digs per set during last weekend's conference tournament, highlighted by 34 digs in the championship match against Western.
Sealey supplied 11 assists per set at the conference tourney, with 49 in the four-set victory over Western.
Vogl averaged 2.92 kills per set at the tournament. She had 12 kills in the Bulldogs' upset of top-seeded Montana Tech in the semifinals.
