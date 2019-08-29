KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Rocky Mountain College's women's cross country team is ranked No. 14 in the NAIA's 2019 Coaches' Top 25 Preseason Poll. The team received 369 points.

The poll is voted on by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences. Each conference provides one rater.

This is the highest ranking for Rocky's women's cross country team since October 2, 2013 when the Battlin' Bears were also ranked No. 14.

It is the highest preseason ranking for the Bears since 2013 when Rocky was ranked No. 11.

"We are very proud of the team," said Rocky's head cross country coach Mike McLean. "However, we'll have to write our own ranking when the season starts."

The Bears finished last season not ranked in the NAIA's 2018 Coaches' Postseason Top 25 Poll.

In the 2018 Frontier Conference championship, the Bears finished in second behind Lewis-Clark State. Rocky advanced to the 2018 NAIA Women's Cross Country national championship where they finished in 26th.

The team will look for leadership from its senior class which includes Corinne Hamilton, Jessica George, and Carrie Cota.

