Rocky Mountain College's Hayden Driver carded the Frontier Conference's golfer of the week salute on Monday.
Driver, a senior, placed second out of 64 golfers last week at the prestigious Redhawk Rumble NAIA Fall Preview in Mesa, Arizona. The 14th-ranked Battlin' Bears men finished second overall.
Driver was one of three golfers to shoot under par for the tournament. He shot a 3-under 139 (68-71).
