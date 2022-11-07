Rocky Mountain College's Hayden Driver carded the Frontier Conference's golfer of the week salute on Monday.

Driver, a senior, placed second out of 64 golfers last week at the prestigious Redhawk Rumble NAIA Fall Preview in Mesa, Arizona. The 14th-ranked Battlin' Bears men finished second overall.

Driver was one of three golfers to shoot under par for the tournament. He shot a 3-under 139 (68-71).

