DICKINSON, N.D. — Jesse Owens scored a career-high 24 points Friday night as Rocky Mountain College defeated Dakota State 81-71 at the Sam Milanovich Classic men's basketball tournament.
Owens shot 9 of 17 from the field, with three 3-pointers.
He scored 17 of his points in the first half as Rocky constructed a 40-26 cushion.
Besides Owens' exploits, teammate Nick Hart contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds. Kael Robinson had a career-high seven assists.
Deshawun Kelly scored 18 points off the bench for Dakota State. Teammate Ethan Damerum collected 10 points and 14 rebounds.
The Battlin' Bears (5-1) will play host Dickinson State on Saturday night.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.