DICKINSON, N.D. — Jesse Owens scored a career-high 24 points Friday night as Rocky Mountain College defeated Dakota State 81-71 at the Sam Milanovich Classic men's basketball tournament.

Owens shot 9 of 17 from the field, with three 3-pointers.

He scored 17 of his points in the first half as Rocky constructed a 40-26 cushion.

Besides Owens' exploits, teammate Nick Hart contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds. Kael Robinson had a career-high seven assists.

Deshawun Kelly scored 18 points off the bench for Dakota State. Teammate Ethan Damerum collected 10 points and 14 rebounds.

The Battlin' Bears (5-1) will play host Dickinson State on Saturday night.

